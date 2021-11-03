Frances Haugen or how to build a career as a whistleblower – 11/03/2021 at 3:01 pm



Frances Haugen leaves Parliament in London on October 25, 2021 (AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS)

Frances Haugen, the former Facebook computer scientist responsible for an intense reputation crisis for the social network, traces a whistleblower journey unlike many of her predecessors, who ended up in exile or ruined.



“I do not like the attention”, she assured on stage Monday, during the opening in Lisbon of an international exhibition of technologies (Web Summit).

The engineer, however, went from shadow to light this fall with the help of communication professionals and investors, to campaign against her former employer, whom she accuses of putting profits before the security of billions. of people who use its services.

Before leaving the company in May, this former member of a team dedicated to civic integrity within the Californian group collected thousands of internal documents, which she then gradually leaked to press organizations. She also handed them over to the country’s securities authority, the SEC.

And she goes from television sets to parliaments, repeating her message at will, for the audience of the American program “60 minutes” in early October, then American senators, British parliamentarians and MEPs in Brussels.

“This is clearly not a David versus Goliath situation. She is very organized and in a position of power,” notes Vigjilenca Abazi, a researcher with the NGO Government Accountability Project.

“She’s someone very comfortable with the media, able to tell her story in a very convincing way, which makes her more likable (than other whistleblowers).”

– Allies and strategy –





Frances Haugen at the opening conference of the Web Summit in Lisbon, November 1, 2021 (AFP / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA)

Unlike Julian Assange (founder of WikiLeaks in prison in London), Chelsea Manning (informant of WikiLeaks incarcerated for seven years), Edward Snowden (revelations on the American secret service) or Christopher Wylie (Cambridge Analytica / Facebook), Frances Haugen s’ is quickly very well surrounded before launching into the battle.

It is notably supported by Luminate, the philanthropic organization founded by Pierre Omidyar, the Franco-American billionaire who created the eBay site and helped other whistleblowers and journalists.





“We are contributing to the costs of transport, logistics and communication for Frances’ team,” Luminate told AFP, “to promote a large public debate on these subjects”.

In the United States, the 37-year-old woman is notably represented by a former spokesperson for Barack Obama, Bill Burton, who also works for the NGO Center for Humane technology. And it is legally supported by the NGO Whistleblower Aid.

“We had weeks, months of conversation on his reasons for acting (…) and on his documents,” Libby Liu, the boss of the NGO, told Lisbon. “Then she decided to keep us.”

Financially, Frances Haugen seems immune to want thanks to investments in cryptocurrencies made “at the right time”, according to an interview with the New York Times published in late October. She has also moved to Puerto Rico, where the taxation is advantageous.

“Its story goes in a very different direction from that of the whistleblowers, who generally face difficult and painful consequences,” notes Vigjilenca Abazi.

– “Career choice” –





Frances Haugen (d) before a US Senate committee, October 5, 2021 (POOL / Jabin Botsford)

It also takes less risk by attacking a company largely discredited in the eyes of politicians than if it attacked the government, adds the academic.

“To her, it feels more like a career choice. There’s a lot of hatred against Facebook right now, and she’s playing it.”

Since September, the thousands of documents leaked to the press have galvanized elected officials already raised against the social media giant, accused of not taking enough action against problems – data privacy, disinformation, illegal trafficking, addiction, online harassment – including however, its leaders are perfectly aware, according to internal research.

The humble and determined-looking blonde engineer has provided “ammunition” to those pushing for reform, but her revelations do not really constitute “compelling and unmistakable evidence that would call everything into question,” analyzes Daniel Castro, a specialist in digital platforms.

“Is she a real whistleblower? I would say no. But I think she’s a very effective activist,” says the vice-president of the partly funded Information Technology and Innovation Foundation think tank by the big tech companies.

But Meta – the new name for the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, etc. – is not at its first crisis.

So not sure that the platform’s new public enemy number 1 achieves its goal: to reform the company which has recovered from the revelation of many more serious scandals, at the cost of a few apologies and fines.

