Franck (Love is in the meadow) very saddened by the outcome of his adventure, he makes a big decision

Adventure Love is in the meadow has definitely been full of twists and turns for Franck. Both good and bad. It is unfortunately on a bad note that it ended in the episode of Monday, November 1, 2021. And for good reason, the 46-year-old forestry and market gardener finds himself there alone. After the departure of Cécile, Franck had to face that ofAnne-Lise, to whom he had nevertheless come very close. A way for him to forget Cécile, without much success … And that’s what his second contender finally noticed. It was in tears that she told him that she preferred to stop everything.





Like every week, Franck follows the M6 ​​show with attention, but watching this last episode particularly affected him. The next day on Instagram, he made an unexpected and somewhat disturbing announcement: “A lot of trouble to take the images from last night … So I’m going to step back and not share for a while. I deleted my Facebook and hesitate to close my Instagram despite the pleasure I have to share with you“, he wrote.

In comments, Franck received the benevolent support of many Internet users, who reminded him that it happens to be wrong in love. But the other candidate Nathalie, from season 16, suggested that Franck would be especially shot by the editing of the program which does not really put it in value. “You see we have all gone to the pan. The edits of each of us were made for everyone’s buzz“, she regretted.