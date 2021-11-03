Franck touched after the episode of Love is in the meadow, he receives the support of Karine Le Marchand

Very touched after the broadcast of the episode of Love is in the meadow on Monday, November 1, Franck announced on Instagram that he wanted to take a step back, immediately receiving the support of Karine Le Marchand.
The quest for true love turns out to be much more difficult than it thought for Franck in this season 16 of Love is in the meadow. After the speed-dating, the lumberjack had chosen to welcome two suitors, Cécile and Anne-Lise, to his farm. But, despite feelings already present, he let Cécile go, preferring Anne-Lise to him. A decision he quickly regretted. In the episode broadcast on M6 this Monday, November 1, Franck admits that if he chose Anne-Lise, it is because she was available immediately for a life together. But with her, the spark is not there. Instead of spending the night alongside his suitor, he prefers to sleep with his dog and when the latter tries to get together in the morning, he tells her about the cost of a pig.
“A lot of trouble to take”
Finally, feeling abandoned, Anne-Lise decides to leave Franck … who sees him quite well. Because he thinks then only of Cécile, persuaded to have let escape the woman of his life. Head elsewhere, the Charente-Maritime sylviculturist therefore displays a certain detachment at the time of the departure of his contender. He even seems once again more concerned about his dog than about Anne-Lise. What annoy the latter and some fans of Love is in the meadow. Touched by the image returned in this tenth episode, and the criticisms of certain Internet users which resulted from it, Franck announced this Tuesday, November 2 on his Instagram account that he wanted to take a step back. “Much trouble to take the images from last night … I will therefore withdraw and no longer share for a while. I deleted my Facebook and hesitate to close my Instagram despite the pleasure I have to share with you ” thus writes the woodcutter.
Support from Karine Le Marchand
Franck was however able to count on the support of Karine Le Marchand, the host left him a touching note in the comments to help him overcome this bad patch. “My Franck, only take the best and not the bad. Negative judgments are like a reflection that a person would say at the bar, but you hear, it’s true. It is sometimes very violent. This is the price to pay on social networks. But there is also a lot of love to be taken and great encounters. There are also great people here who want to learn your love of the forest, your passion that you convey so well, and your vision of life so human.. Everything passes … don’t worry “ she wrote to the farmer. A message of support soon joined by dozens of other anonymous Internet users.