    Free announces the launch of its fiber offers on a new RIP and completes its presence on TDF networks

    It’s done, Free’s fiber offers are now available on TDF’s four public initiative networks. The operator officially arrives on the Val d’Oise Fiber RIP.

    “Free formalizes its arrival on the entire Public Initiative Network (RIP) under the contracting authority of the Val d’Oise Numérique mixed union and operated by Val d’Oise Fiber (TDF)”, announces the operator this Wednesday, November 3. In two weeks, all of the 85,000 units deployed will have become eligible for a Freebox fiber optic subscription. At the department level, Free fiber is already available for 36,000 households on the Debitex network and more than 445,000 households in private zones.

    Last June and after four years of negotiations, Free finally announced the signing of a framework contract with TDF via the company IFT (Investissement dans la Fiber des Territoires) jointly owned by Iliad and infraVia. Today, Xavier Niel’s operator is thus present on the infrastructure operator’s four public initiative networks with an opening to marketing on the Yvelines Fiber network in June, then on that of Anjou. Fiber, and Val de Loire Fiber in October.


    Municipalities eligible for Free fiber on the Val d’Oise Fiber network

    Asnières-sur-Oise

    Beaumont-sur-Oise

    Belloy-en-France

    Bernes-sur-Oise

    Bruyères-sur-Oise

    Champagne-sur-Oise

    Chaumontel

    Ennery

    L’Isle-Adam

    Luzarches

    Magny-en-Vexin

    Nesles-la-Vallée

    By main

    Persian

    Saint-Martin-du-Tertre

    Viarmes

    Presles

    Municipalities eligible by the end of November

    Auvers sur Oise

    Bessancourt

    Butry-sur-Oise

    Frépillon

    Marines

    Material

    Mery-sur-Oise

    Montsoult


    Aslam

