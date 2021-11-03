Free still does not sign with a RIP open to all, “the operator requires different pricing conditions” from its rivals

In the absence of an agreement, Free will not launch its fiber offers on the Essone Numérique network in 2021. The operator would have its own pricing requirements and would not present sufficient guarantees for the moment. Common ground could be found by the end of the year, however.

Tough in business, Free hopes despite several unsuccessful negotiations for the moment, “Unblock the situation by the end of the year” for RIPs on which it is not yet present. In any case, this is the will of Thomas Reynaud, managing director of the operator’s parent company. In reality, this is far from being done on the public initiative network of Essonne Numérique which proceeds in partnership with the department to the deployment of optical fiber throughout the central and southern part of Essonne, comprising a set of 123 communes.





This “neutral” network, open to all operators without exclusivity, indicates, on its website, that it offers standard prices and offers that are even common to many other territories. Each telco is thus free to come and connect to it. “At the pace he wants and according to his own business strategy.”

Only today, if Orange, SFR and Bouygues already offer their fiber offers on this RIP, Free is still absent subscribers. The Open Mixed Syndicate of Essonne Numérique believes today that Xavier Niel’s ISP “Requires different access conditions for other operators. Unfortunately, it is the only operator who disagrees with the pricing conditions. ” More concretely, Free’s demand implies “A new financial model for this public project”. As a result, discussions are underway with the network operator named Essonne Numérique Very High Speed ​​on the access conditions.

If negotiations continue with Free, the SMO is adamant: “As long as the discussions do not present sufficient guarantees, the requirements presented by the operator and the operator will not be accepted”.

Today, the Open Mixed Syndicate refuses “A drop in price leading to a drop in the quality of access to optical fiber, to the detriment of Essonniens and their growing need for digital access”, he says. Despite everything, this network wishes “A quick arrival of Free“, And always looking for common ground. An agreement could however be found at the end of 2021 but one thing is certain, the operator will not launch its fiber offers there this year. A minimum period of 6 to 8 months is to be expected after the signing of an agreement, he will then have to install his equipment on the network.