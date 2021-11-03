from his cooperation with the Nazis to his controversial execution, Patrick Chesnais embodies France’s greatest “collaborator”

Filmed in Vichy, the TV movie Laval, the collaborator returns to the role of Pierre Laval during and after the war: from his collaboration with Nazi Germany, until his trial and his execution in October 1945. To see on France 3 this Tuesday, November 2.

Pierre Laval is reborn as Patrick Chesnais in Pierre Laval, the collaborator, a fiction by director Laurent Heynemann and screenwriter and producer Jacques Kirsner. This France 3 TV movie, to be seen this Tuesday, November 2, covers the last five years of the life of Pierre Laval (played by Patrick Chesnais, who returned with emotion to the death of his son), one of the most controversies in the history of France, shot at the end of the war for high treason. During World War II, Pierre Laval, one of the most important figures of the Vichy regime, was one of the main architects, along with Marshal Pétain, of the policy of collaboration with Nazi Germany.

“I ain’t trying neither to rehabilitate it, nor to break it down“, explains Patrick Chesnais about Pierre Laval

Without Manichaeism, Laval, the collaborator portrays this troubled character in French history, at the heart of an era that was just as troubled. “I’m not trying to rehabilitate it, or to push it down, I try to stage this character with its contradictions, its ambiguities, its errors,“explained Patrick Chesnais to France Info. Pierre Laval creates the Compulsory Labor Service (STO), authorizes the Gestapo to track down resistance fighters in the free zone and, when the Germans foresee the deportation of Jews from France, offers the Nazis that of children under 16. If this aspect is shown unequivocally, this fiction of France 3 also points to the shortcomings of the expeditious trial which led to its execution.





The day after the liberation of France by the allies, a period of purification begins. It is in the context of summary executions of former “collaborators” that the trial takes place. Pierre Laval, the man who then embodied the French collaboration, from October 3, 1945. Heated and dubious debates that this TV film retraces through strong sequences.

Laval, the collaborator (France 3): a dispassionate look at the last five years of the French statesman

Through the character of Albert Naud (Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet), the lawyer appointed to the defense of Pierre Laval, this telefilm denounces a trial where the rights of the accused and the defense were not respected. Former resistance fighter, with an ideal of justice anchored to the body, Albert Naud (Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet, who we could see in The Shooted) recalls that, whatever their actions, an accused has the right to a fair trial. Clearly this was not the case.

Despite his hatred of the man and the politics he embodied, this fervent opponent of the Vichy regime and Nazism, will be sorry all his life for not having “nothing could be done for Laval“. This is one of the strong features of this fiction, which addresses one of the foundations of justice, its impartiality.”Justice grows only when it judges abominable and detestable characters and judges them impartially.“, declared Henri Leclerc, tenor of the bar who will collaborate years later with Albert Naud.

Without rehabilitating the head of the Vichy government, Patrick Chesnais embodies Pierre Laval by highlighting the contradictions of the man, able to be moved in front of a baby whereas he sent Jewish children to death a few years before. Despite its academicism, this fiction takes a dispassionate look at the last years of the one who will be shot in 1945, offering an interesting point of view on the banality of evil and the complexity of this troubled period of France.