Gabby Petito affair: this furniture repository that has just been discovered and intrigues investigators

A storage unit containing many personal belongings of Gabby Petito was discovered as reported Here this Tuesday, November 2. This one greatly intrigues the investigators.

What really happened to Gabby Petito? On August 27, the 22-year-old American was reported missing. Last July, she left with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, on a road trip. After much research, his body was discovered by law enforcement in Grand Teton National Park in Moosey, Wyoming on September 20. This case quickly took a large media coverage and she crossed American borders. As indicated Here this Tuesday, November 2, the police have just learned the existence of a storage unit in which many of the couple’s personal belongings were reportedly deposited prior to their trip. During their roadtrip, Brian Laundrie left Gabby Petito alone for a few days to travel to North Port, Florida, between August 17 and 23. As investigators lean towards this potentially crucial new discovery, Cassie, Brian Laundrie’s sister claimed her brother had “simply responded to a request from my father who asked him to come and empty the garage of their business“, she concluded.

She does not understand. Subsequently, Cassie claimed to have seen Brian Laundrie on her return to Florida. She also explained having have a FaceTime with Gabby Petito, who was still in Utah at the time. However, while her brother made the trip alone, Cassie clarified that she did not not know why the young woman of 22 years had not accompanied him. For his part, the lawyer of Laundrie indicated that the couple wanted save money since the road trip was at their expense. Thus, as they intended to extend their stay, Brian Laundrie would have made the trip on his own to save money and have enough for the future. A discovery that remains a mystery for the lawyer of the Laundrie family. “I have no idea where this storage is located“, he confided. For his part, Nichole Schmidt, the mother of Gabby Petito, admitted to being very intrigued by this story.”Brian’s dad made his house available to the kids so they wouldn’t spend money on storage“, she assured before adding:”Where are my daughter’s things?“. A question to which investigators are trying to find answers.

Brian Laundrie: How did Gabby Petito’s boyfriend die?

After several weeks of research, the Brian Laundrie’s body was found on October 21. He was the prime suspect in the murder of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. At a press conference, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said the young man has “probably committed suicide and he was where we thought he was“, he declared. For his part, Dr Erin Kimmerle, anthropologist, made revelations regarding the body discovery of Brian Laundrie in the columns of The Sun and he indicated that it was rotten, which made the autopsy much more difficult.

