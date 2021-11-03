More

    Gabby Petito case: his companion Brian Laundrie “probably committed suicide”, according to the police

    NewsWorld


    Published on
    , update

    the essential
    The sheriff of Sarasota County in Florida (United States), announces that the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, a young American influencer found dead on September 17, found near the body of the young woman, would have died by suicide.


    Brian Laundrie was wanted by authorities in the investigation into the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered on September 19 in Wyoming. The young man who had been traveling with her through American national parks for more than two months had returned alone on 1er September, with their vehicle, and refused to say where she was as the girl’s parents tried unsuccessfully to contact her. He himself then disappeared on September 13 before being discovered dead a month later. He was not officially suspected of murder although Gabby’s autopsy revealed that she had been strangled to death, but he had been charged with fraud after using his partner’s credit card after her death.

    The Sarasota County, Florida Sheriff says Brian Laundrie “by all accounts probably committed suicide and he was right out there where we thought he was.”
    And the North Port Police chief says Laundrie was “presumably” already dead when they became the lead on the case. pic.twitter.com/Q5nc5Rkcea

    – Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) November 2, 2021

    The hypothesis of Brian Laundrie’s suicide seems to be confirmed. “By all accounts, (Brian Laundrie) probably committed suicide and he was where we thought he was,” Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said at a press conference.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous article“I couldn’t stand that”: Laurent Baffie changed by cosmetic surgery, he explains why
    Next articleVolvo XC40 Recharge T4 (2021): What’s the cheapest of Volvo’s plug-in hybrids?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC