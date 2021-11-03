Gabby Petito case: his companion Brian Laundrie “probably committed suicide”, according to the police

Brian Laundrie was wanted by authorities in the investigation into the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered on September 19 in Wyoming. The young man who had been traveling with her through American national parks for more than two months had returned alone on 1er September, with their vehicle, and refused to say where she was as the girl’s parents tried unsuccessfully to contact her. He himself then disappeared on September 13 before being discovered dead a month later. He was not officially suspected of murder although Gabby’s autopsy revealed that she had been strangled to death, but he had been charged with fraud after using his partner’s credit card after her death.

The Sarasota County, Florida Sheriff says Brian Laundrie “by all accounts probably committed suicide and he was right out there where we thought he was.”

And the North Port Police chief says Laundrie was “presumably” already dead when they became the lead on the case. pic.twitter.com/Q5nc5Rkcea – Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) November 2, 2021