Gaël Monfils, after his qualification in eighth of the Rolex Paris Masters: “I’m going out frustrated”

“Tell us the exact nature of how you felt about your injury?

It’s muscular. I took a support on a different foot. And I had a good blow of electricity to the leg. The physiotherapist manipulated me and gave me anti-inflammatory drugs. Afterwards, I clenched my teeth a little for about twenty minutes for it to take effect, to feel the pain a little less. At 6-2, I was a little pessimistic. Gunter (Bresnik, his coach) still told me to try. He told me to be aggressive and to serve well. I listened to him. I continued to serve well by being aggressive. Gradually, I started to focus a lot more on what I was doing, less on my pain. Behind, there was a big game. In the tie-break of the second set, we held each other up and I think I was a little more aggressive than him at the end, I felt him slightly more feverish, especially on the last two points. Behind, in the third, same, I tried to impose a lot of rhythm and intensity and to make him run. I think physically he was a bit more affected and I did well.