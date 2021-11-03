Gaël Monfils, after his qualification in eighth of the Rolex Paris Masters: “I’m going out frustrated”

“Tell us the exact nature of how you felt about your injury?
It’s muscular. I took a support on a different foot. And I had a good blow of electricity to the leg. The physiotherapist manipulated me and gave me anti-inflammatory drugs. Afterwards, I clenched my teeth a little for about twenty minutes for it to take effect, to feel the pain a little less. At 6-2, I was a little pessimistic. Gunter (Bresnik, his coach) still told me to try. He told me to be aggressive and to serve well. I listened to him. I continued to serve well by being aggressive. Gradually, I started to focus a lot more on what I was doing, less on my pain. Behind, there was a big game. In the tie-break of the second set, we held each other up and I think I was a little more aggressive than him at the end, I felt him slightly more feverish, especially on the last two points. Behind, in the third, same, I tried to impose a lot of rhythm and intensity and to make him run. I think physically he was a bit more affected and I did well.
“Already at 100%, I do not beat Djokovic, so it is not at 60% that I will have a chance”
How did you come out of this game of twists and turns?
I’m frustrated because I hurt myself and it’s boring. I’m happy to have won against an opponent who, moreover, is not easy to maneuver when you want to be aggressive enough. There, I will go for an ultrasound to see how it will react cold. Already at 100%, I don’t beat Djokovic, so it’s not 60% that I will have a chance. You have to see if I really have the green light from the medical profession, and from that moment on, I will make my decision. Hoping it’s a contracture, not a little strain …
How do you approach this match against Djokovic?
In tennis, it’s always the same thing. I lost 17 times against him. Each time, I try to find other things. Every now and then it doesn’t work. The last match (in Dubai in 2020), I managed to have match points. I will try to find the solution to manage to embarrass him and why not win the match. “