Gaël Monfils beats Adrian Mannarino and will face Novak Djokovic in the eighth at the Rolex Paris Masters

When these two meet, the debates tend to lengthen. Gaël Monfils and Adrian Mannarino again delivered a stuck duel on Wednesday in the second round of the Rolex Paris Masters. Dominated and worried after a bad fall early in the game, Monfils gradually regained control of the match to win in three sets (2-6, 7-6 [4], 6-2 in 2h26).
However, he began to scare himself, falling on an innocuous Mannarino ball in the second game. The Parisian remained on the ground for a while before returning to his bench, holding the top of his right leg. He continued the game, waited for the change of ends (he lost his serve in the process) and walked out of the court to seek treatment for several minutes. His return with his head bowed and limping was not really reassuring.
Mannarino, well in his game in recent weeks and author of a good performance in the first round by dismissing Nikoloz Basilashvili, did the job to win this first set. At the start of the second, Monfils even recalled the physio on the court. It put a new chill on the Central but he did not undergo treatment. And a priori reassured over the exchanges by his condition, he began to show himself more and more offensive and sent some well-felt forehands and an athletic smash of which he has the secret.
Mannarino got frustrated
It was Mannarino who seemed to get frustrated, regularly turning to his clan after his faults. He gave up his service on a forehand error before making up his delay again. The two Habs then had to decide in the decisive game. And “Manna” cracked the first as the two servers had managed to make their points up to 5-4. A ball hit while backing gave Monfils a set point. And a nasty double fault allowed him to equalize.
The annoyance of the 59th world has continued to grow and he took a warning, in passing, after swinging his racket in the public. A few minutes later, when he had already given up a break from entering the third set, his racquet flew on a double fault which offered Monfils his service on a plateau. Detached 3-0 in this decisive act, Monfils did not let go – even if he gave up one of his breaks in advance – and ended, as in the previous round, by overthrowing his opponent.
This victory offers him a tempting duel against the world n ° 1 Novak Djokovic, which he will face Thursday in the round of 16. Problem ? He never beat the Serbian in their first 17 encounters. The challenge promises to be immense against the one who came to Paris to revive after his failure in the final of the US Open in mid-September.