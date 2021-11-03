Gaël Monfils overthrows Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters

Coming from qualifying without losing a set, Miomir Kecmanovic was now in the grip of the French n ° 1, who needed forty minutes to fully express himself and bring life to his attitude and to the game. But after two hours spent on the court, Monfils was happy to be there. Finalist of the Rolex Paris Masters in 2009 and 2010, he loves nothing more than those moments, at home, when everything is on fire. To pass this first round, he gave a lot on Tuesday, but Monfils must do it again tomorrow, facing a strange bird he knows by heart, Adrian Mannarino.