Gaël Monfils overthrows Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters

He finished with a shutout, with a catapulted forehand. Like his match finally, violent, without margin, rushed at the beginning, perfectly held at the end and studded with 53 winning shots, to finally tear the trap nicely set by his young opponent of the day, the Serbian, Miomir Kecmanovic ( 69th in the world, 22 years old), finally defeated in three sets after a formidable resistance of 2:09 (4-6, 7-5, 6-3).
Gaël Monfils had arrived in Paris, at home, with a little tired mind, a little tired body too. And on his start to the match, it felt right away. Despite flashes, thrusts and forehands released at 190 km / h, an obvious goodwill in his desire to attack, the 22nd world sometimes rushed things, looking for the hole in one.
Opposite, Miomir Kecmanovic, whom he met for the first time in his career, did not panic, did not dismantle. Sober, fair, efficient and unadorned, the Serbian, Alexander Zverev’s slayer in Cincinnati in 2019, found the right areas, without excess. Monfils, him, put too much in his second game of service which he gave up on two harvested forehands. And as Kecmanovic made only three unforced errors on the sleeve, “La Monf” did not come back.
Monfils’ athletic hold
The POPB was a little stunned. The Parisian needed his people, however. He was going to find him. In the second round, Monfils raised his voice. More present, more athletic, more physical on the court, he weighed, made play one stroke, two strokes, three more strokes to the Serbian, who inevitably left a little more to the fault. Monfils did not allow himself more room in the game, sending hailstones in forehand over and over, with incredible violence and repetition. But Kecmanovic, stoic, remained standing, without conceding the slightest break point until 6-5.
It was then the moment chosen by Monfils to ignite Bercy. A little flick of the paw to raise a cushion and make 0-30, a cross forehand from space to conclude the set: the Frenchman with ten career titles returned to a round everywhere and he now took up a lot of room on the short.
The match suddenly entered another dimension. The servers were no longer kings and the break points followed each other giving the meeting a magnificent twist, its share of uncertainty. And it is Monfils, in all his splendor, as he likes to do so, who managed to make the switch and take the Serbian’s face-off at 3-2, on a jumped backhand return, which he nevertheless had. missed on the same break point in the previous game!
Coming from qualifying without losing a set, Miomir Kecmanovic was now in the grip of the French n ° 1, who needed forty minutes to fully express himself and bring life to his attitude and to the game. But after two hours spent on the court, Monfils was happy to be there. Finalist of the Rolex Paris Masters in 2009 and 2010, he loves nothing more than those moments, at home, when everything is on fire. To pass this first round, he gave a lot on Tuesday, but Monfils must do it again tomorrow, facing a strange bird he knows by heart, Adrian Mannarino.