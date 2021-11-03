Good plan news Gaming mouse: the competitor of the Logitech G502 is almost half the price!

The world of dedicated gaming mice is not that big. You are probably familiar with the benchmark model: the Logitech G502. Know that the competition has not stood idly by. Among the big rivals, we find the very beautiful Corsair M65 PRO currently at -43% on Amazon!

You probably already know it: finding a good mouse suited to our profile is hell. Between the potential problems of weight, sensitivity, size, look or number of buttons, it is quite sure to find what you are looking for. Despite all this, the M65 Pro from Che Corsair manages to suit most gamers.

This mouse was designed for online games that demand great responsiveness. We obviously think of FPS or MOBA in the first place. That being said, except for MMOs where you will be looking for 18-20 button mice, the Corsair M65 PRO will satisfy you in 95% of the games. Launched at around € 70 and usually sold around € 50, this particularly ergonomic mouse drops for a limited time to € 39.99 on Amazon.

The characteristics of the Corsair M65 Pro gaming mouse =

it must be recognized that the handling of the Corsair M65 PRO is frankly pleasant. Equipped with an anodized aluminum chassis inspired by aircraft construction, it exudes real confidence, combining class and endurance. Its non-slip coating will guarantee you hours of play without losing control.





Boarding a 12000 dpi optical sensor adjustable in steps of 1 dpi, this Corsaire M65 PRO also has 8 fully programmable buttons, thus providing full control over your actions. Its particularity is to have a red “Sniper” button directly under the thumb to instantly reduce sensitivity for sensitive shots.

For the more picky, a removable weight system is provided and allows you to adjust the mouse to your liking. Finally, customizable RGB zones are present and everything can be controlled from the in-house Corsair iCue software.

With such characteristics, the M65 Pro becomes extremely attractive when it is offered for less than 40 euros. Logitech’s coveted G502 Hero is a very similar model … and € 10 more expensive.

