GENFIT: New clinical data concerning its experimental compound elafibranor presented to AASLD The Liver Meeting

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), November 2 2021 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), an advanced-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with severe chronic liver disease, today announces new clinical data regarding its investigational compound elafibranor to be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2021, to be held November 12-15, 2021.

The data are from an open-label, parallel-group, non-randomized Phase 1 study. The objectives of the study were to assess the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of elafibranor in patients with impaired liver function and to obtain information on the possible need for dose adjustment in patients. with degraded liver function.

For this study, 20 subjects with degraded liver function and 10 healthy volunteers with normal liver function received a single oral dose of elafibranor 120mg.

Elafibranor was generally safe and well tolerated in this study, in line with what has been observed in previous studies. Pharmacokinetic data suggest that the total exposure of elafibranor and its active metabolite is not significantly altered in patients with impaired hepatic function. Increases in the free fraction in patients with severe deterioration of hepatic function are not considered clinically significant. Therefore, dose adjustment of elafibranor is unlikely to be required in patients with impaired hepatic function.

POSTER AND PRESENTATION :

Title : Pharmacokinetics and safety of elafibranor in subjects with impaired hepatic function

Type of presentation: ePoster

Numbero to post : 1287

Author(s) : Benoît Noel et al.

Title of the session: Cholestatic and autoimmune diseases: PBC / PSC and other cholestatic diseases; Autoimmune liver disease

ABOUT AASLD

The Liver Meeting® organized by AASLD is one of the most important hepatology congresses organized for the scientific and medical community. It brings together more than 10,000 scientists, gastroenterologists and hepatologists from all over the world. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 edition of The Liver Meeting® has evolved into The Liver Meeting Digital Experience, an online forum for the exchange of innovative ideas and data in basic, translational and clinical research in the field of liver and bile duct disease, and liver transplantation.

TO ABOUT DE GENFIT

GENFIT is an advanced biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with severe chronic liver disease. GENFIT is a pioneer in the field of drug discovery based on nuclear receptors, with a rich history and a strong scientific heritage spanning nearly two decades.

Today, GENFIT has a diverse and robust product portfolio, made up of various molecules and technologies that are being evaluated at different stages of development, in several liver diseases.

Relying on its assets and expertise, GENFIT’s R&D focuses on cholestatic diseases and ACLF (Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Where Acute Decompensation of Cirrhosis): two therapeutic areas where medical needs remain largely unmet. The Phase 3 clinical trial, ELATIVETM, evaluating elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) is ongoing after a successful Phase 2 study. Patient recruitment is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022 and the first data is expected to be announced between the end of the first quarter and the end of the second quarter of 2023. Another Phase 2 clinical trial is currently being launched with elafibranor in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC). GENFIT has finally launched a phase 1 study evaluating nitazoxanide in ACLF.

Approaching the clinical management of patients with hepatic diseases through an integrated approach, GENFIT is also developing NIS4®, a new diagnostic technology aimed at facilitating the identification of patients with “at risk” NASH. Since May 2021, Labcorp® has been marketing NASHnext ™, the diagnostic test based on NIS4® technology, for its clinical use. GENFIT continues to explore opportunities to obtain formal marketing authorization for an in vitro diagnostic test (IVD).

GENFIT is based in Lille, Paris and Cambridge, MA (United States). GENFIT is a company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris, Compartment B (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.fr





ABOUT ELAFIBRANOR

Elafibranor, the most advanced candidate compound in GENFIT’s portfolio, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its efficacy and safety in patients with PBC. Elafibranor is a first-in-class, double-agonist Peroxisome Peroxisome Proliferator Activated Receptor, alpha and delta drug candidate, administered once daily orally. The results of a Phase 2 clinical study have shown that elafibranor may be an effective treatment for PBC, a rare liver disease. Elafibranor has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for the treatment of PBC. Elafibranor is a compound under evaluation and has not been reviewed or received approval from any regulatory authority.

