German archaeologist and his 14-year-old daughter murdered in their home

Bernard von Bredow, a 62-year-old German archaeologist and musician, and his 14-year-old daughter, Lorena, were found murdered in their home near Asunción (Paraguay). Their bodies, which bore traces of extreme violence, were discovered on October 22.

The father’s body bore a bullet in the back of the neck and traces of abuse, according to a forensic pathologist. Her daughter had a bullet in the stomach, which surely caused a fatal hemorrhage. “The house was completely messy, with bloodstains in almost every corner,” said a police commissioner. “The owner was forced to come to us to give them the key to a safe. “

The murder of mammoth expert Bernard von Bredow and his daughter is shocking, and I wish more had been aware of what a brilliant man he was during his lifetime. He deserves some long obituaries indeed. https://t.co/L9HBgqeedY

– Guy Walters (@guywalters) November 3, 2021

Bodies soon to be repatriated to Germany

“We have a fairly favorable track to reach the perpetrators” of the crimes, added the head of Homicides of the Paraguayan police. Investigators suspect a group of construction workers who were carrying out an expansion of the house and whom the victim had sacked 15 days earlier.

Along with a large number of carpenter and turner’s tools found in the house, a locked safe was discovered. The object would have been the target of criminals who, unable to open it, would have attacked the German and his daughter. A sister of the archaeologist is expected in Paraguay to organize the repatriation of the bodies.

Bernard von Bredow, who was also a luthier, was known in Germany, in particular for having discovered in the 1970s in Bavaria an important part of a woolly mammoth. The animal’s reconstructed skeleton then became the heart of a local prehistoric museum.