More

    German archaeologist and his 14-year-old daughter murdered in their home

    NewsWorld


    Bernard von Bredow, a 62-year-old German archaeologist and musician, and his 14-year-old daughter, Lorena, were found murdered in their home near Asunción (Paraguay). Their bodies, which bore traces of extreme violence, were discovered on October 22.

    The father’s body bore a bullet in the back of the neck and traces of abuse, according to a forensic pathologist. Her daughter had a bullet in the stomach, which surely caused a fatal hemorrhage. “The house was completely messy, with bloodstains in almost every corner,” said a police commissioner. “The owner was forced to come to us to give them the key to a safe. “

    Bodies soon to be repatriated to Germany

    “We have a fairly favorable track to reach the perpetrators” of the crimes, added the head of Homicides of the Paraguayan police. Investigators suspect a group of construction workers who were carrying out an expansion of the house and whom the victim had sacked 15 days earlier.

    Along with a large number of carpenter and turner’s tools found in the house, a locked safe was discovered. The object would have been the target of criminals who, unable to open it, would have attacked the German and his daughter. A sister of the archaeologist is expected in Paraguay to organize the repatriation of the bodies.

    Bernard von Bredow, who was also a luthier, was known in Germany, in particular for having discovered in the 1970s in Bavaria an important part of a woolly mammoth. The animal’s reconstructed skeleton then became the heart of a local prehistoric museum.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleMiley Cyrus unleashed in feathered dress, Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson reunite for Gucci
    Next articlecall for a vaccine against bacteria that kill 150,000 babies per year

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC