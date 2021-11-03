Germany facing “massive” unvaccinated pandemic

While the Covid-19 pandemic is currently experiencing a fourth wave across the Rhine, the German Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, denounced on Wednesday an “insufficient” number of vaccinated.

Germany is affected by a “massive” pandemic of the unvaccinated, warned Minister of Health Jens Spahn on Wednesday, calling for a tightening of measures to stem the fourth wave of Covid in the country.

The “fourth wave” of the pandemic is hitting us “head on”, the Conservative minister said at a press conference, as Europe’s largest economy has seen Covid-19 cases skyrocket in recent weeks.





“We are currently experiencing a pandemic mainly unvaccinated and it is massive,” he said, stressing in particular that intensive care beds were starting to run out again.

More than 20,000 new cases in 24 hours

“The fourth wave of the pandemic is unfortunately developing as we feared because the number of vaccinated is not sufficient”, added the president of the institute of health watch Robert Koch (RKI), Lothar Wieler, during the same conference. On Wednesday, the RKI reported more than 20,000 new cases in 24 hours, and 194 deaths.

The surge in infections comes at a politically sensitive time for Germany. Having taken the lead in the legislative elections of September 26, the Social Democrats are aiming to form a government with the Greens and the Liberals in early December. Until then, the conservative government of Angela Merkel, which will step down after 16 years of rule, is handling day-to-day business.