Germany hit by a “pandemic of unvaccinated”

Germany is facing a new wave of Covid-19 cases, and about to drink the cup. Health Minister Jens Spahn predicted the country was experiencing a “predominantly unvaccinated pandemic, and it is massive,” adding that intensive care beds were again starting to run out. On Wednesday, the RKI reported more than 20,000 new cases in 24 hours, and 194 deaths.

In Germany, 55.6 million people received two doses of the vaccine, or 66.8% of the population. But opponents continue to demonstrate regularly, and the rules of access to public places, restaurants or theaters are not always sufficiently applied.





Jens Spahn called on all regions, responsible for health issues, to toughen the rules for the unvaccinated in the event of an outbreak of infections, by denying them access to certain public places or by requiring an expensive PCR test. Some, such as Saxony in the east or Baden-Württemberg have or are about to implement such measures. “It is not a question of harassment” against the unvaccinated, but “to avoid a saturation of the health system”, underlines the conservative minister.

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel also expressed concern over the weekend. The time has come “again to a certain recklessness”, she lamented. While defending the absence of vaccination obligation in force in the country, she was also declared “very saddened” that “two to three million Germans over 60 years are still not vaccinated”.