Germany hit by “massive” unvaccinated epidemic, government says

The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc. Germany is currently affected by an epidemic “massive” unvaccinated against Covid-19, warned, Wednesday, November 3, the Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, calling for a toughening of measures to stem the resurgence of Covid cases in the country.

“We are currently experiencing a pandemic mainly unvaccinated and it is massive”, he ruled, pointing out that intensive care beds were again starting to run out. Germany has seen Covid-19 cases skyrocket since the end of the fall break. On Wednesday, the Robert-Koch health watch institute (RKI) reported more than 20,000 new cases in 24 hours, and 194 deaths.

“The fourth wave of the pandemic is unfortunately developing as we feared because the number of vaccinated is not sufficient”, added RKI President Lothar Wieler. He also regretted that the rules of access to public places, restaurants or theaters were not always sufficiently applied.





Jens Spahn also said he wanted to speed up the booster vaccination, currently recommended for those over 70, six months after the first vaccination. According to the latest figures from the RKI, 55.6 million Germans have received two doses of the vaccine, or 66.8% of the population.