Global hunger: Elon Musk ready to give $ 6 billion?

The American billionaire has said he is ready to sell Tesla shares to fight hunger in the world. Before stating its conditions.





Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, in December 2020 (POOL / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)

The richest men in the world have been challenged by the director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley. In an interview on the American channel CNN Last week David Beasley suggested Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos “step in now, on an ad hoc basis” to help solve the problem of global hunger. “Six billion dollars to help 42 million people who will literally die if we don’t help them. It’s not complicated,” asked David Beasley.

That $ 6 billion is equivalent to about 2% of Elon Musk’s net wealth, entrepreneur Eli David noted on Twitter.





A meeting proposal, remained unanswered



Thus challenged, Elon Musk did not fail to react. “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $ 6 billion will solve world hunger, I will immediately sell Tesla shares and make this donation,” the billionaire first said. In a second message, the boss of Tesla clarified that the UN plan should include “open source accounting, so that the public can see precisely how the money is spent”.

The director of the WFP then specified that a donation of 6 billion dollars will not solve hunger in the world but “will make it possible to avoid geopolitical instability, mass migration and to save 42 million people on the verge of collapse. famine”. He specified that this was an exceptional situation, due to Covid-19, conflicts and climate crises. “With your help, we can bring hope, build stability and change the future,” he added.

David Beasley then offered Elon Musk a meeting. “We can meet anywhere – on Earth or in space – but I suggest on dry land where you can see the people of PAM, the process and yes, the technology, at work. I will bring the plan. and open the books, “tweeted the director of the World Food Program.

An invitation that has remained unanswered for the moment.