Goncourt Prize 2021: Mohamed Mbougar Sarr’s book rewarded

BOOKS – The verdict is in. Senegalese Mohamed Mbougar Sarr received, this Wednesday, November 3, the 2021 Goncourt Prize for his novel The most secret memory of men, published by Philippe Rey editions. He succeeds Hervé Le Tellier, winner of the previous edition, rewarded for his book The anomaly and becomes the first writer from sub-Saharan Africa to be honored with this award. He is also one of the youngest laureates.

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr won against the other three finalists: Christine Angot (The trip to the east, Flammarion), Sorj Chalandon (Bastard child, Grasset) and Louis-Philippe Dalembert (Milwaukee Blues, Sabine Wespieser).

It had been announced by the magazine Weekly Books like the big favorite of this vintage. “Not just because it’s on all the lists, but because it’s a wonderful hymn to the power of words, of literature”, as one of the respondents, Bruno Corty from Figaro.

“A lot of joy”

“I feel a lot of joy. Quite simply, he told the press on his arrival in Drouant, in the heart of Paris. There is no age in literature. You can arrive very young, or at 67, at 30, at 70 and yet be very old. ” This Wednesday, he obtained 6 votes in the first round, announced Philippe Claudel, secretary general of Goncourt, at the Drouant restaurant in Paris.





The eldest of a family of seven boys, with whom he grew up in Diourbel, 150 kilometers from Dakar, the 31-year-old writer was educated in a privileged environment which first oriented him towards military studies, before to arrive on French territory to start a preparatory class in the Oise. Since entering EHESS, he has not stopped writing, fiction now prevails over a thesis that he cannot finish.

His latest novel The most secret memory of men tells the story of a certain Diégane Latyr Faye, a young Senegalese writer living in Paris who, overwhelmed by the discovery of a book published in 1938, decides to investigate the story behind this novel. A quest that will take him in the footsteps of its author, TC Elimane, in Senegal, Argentina, Amsterdam and Paris.

“A hymn to literature”

A story that revisits the links between fiction and truth. “It is this confusion between the probable and what comes under invention that seems interesting to me. Because between the two there is a space: the space of revelation ”, blows the novelist at the microphone of France Culture.

“With this young author, we returned to the fundamentals of the Goncourt testament. 31 years old, a few books in front of him. Let us hope that the Goncourt will not cut him his desire to continue ”, commented Philippe Claudel, of the jury. “It was done in the first round. It’s written in a flamboyant fashion. It is a hymn to literature ”, concluded Paule Constant, another member of the jury.

The Goncourt Prize, awarded by a jury of seven men and three women, earns a check for 10 euros but it guarantees sales in the hundreds of thousands of copies. Hervé Le Tellier has even exceeded one million in less than a year.

See also on The HuffPost: The Prix Goncourt 2020 via Zoom did not go without a hitch