    Good deal – The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT “5 star” graphics card at € 1,173.10

    The Radeon RX 6800 XT opens a new era for AMD, that of graphics cards designed for 4K gaming and raytracing. The fruit of several architectural developments, this well-armed model aims for competition at the highest level.

    AMD is making a comeback in the high-end graphics card industry, and what a comeback! The performance is up sharply and allows this Radeon RX 6800 XT to run any game in 4K at a decent frame rate. The whole is accompanied by a power consumption that does not explode and a particularly discreet operation. The only downside is in the management of raytracing. These effects are supported, but their activation has a very high cost on performance. On these games, the definition to target is then rather the 1440p. Too bad, at this level, it leaves a significant advantage to the GeForce RTX 3080 from Nvidia.


    Strong points

    • 4K performance (rasterization).
    • Discreet ventilation.
    • Fans off when the card is idle.
    • HDMI 2.1 video output.
    • Raytracing support.

    Weak points

    • Activation of raytracing which strongly impacts performance.

    As an alternative

    Without a doubt, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is an excellent mid-range graphics card. An ideal weapon for gamers who want to play their favorite games without compromise on a 1440p (or near) monitor. Raytracing is also not a problem for this model which frees itself from the task without batting an eyelid, well helped by the DLSS system in the heaviest titles. Finally, the paraphernalia of Nvidia’s software ecosystem will perhaps end up convincing the most demanding.


