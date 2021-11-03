Google will make two-factor authentication mandatory on your account

Two-factor authentication happens to your Google Account whether you like it or not.





Two-factor authentication is a very convenient way to improve the security of an online account. Google has been pushing the popularization of two-factor authentication, which is available on most major online services, for many years now. This involves adding a second authentication criterion in addition to the login and password pair, for example by making you activate a notification or by making you enter a code sent by SMS, email or generated on your smartphone.

It is strongly recommended that you enable two-factor authentication on as many services as possible. To go further, Google will automatically activate this option.

Automatic and mandatory reinforcement

From November 9, 2021, two-factor authentication will be automatically activated by Google on all online accounts. For this, it is assumed that the company will activate the smartphone notification option on each device where a Google account is configured.

Obviously, the best way to prepare for it is to activate it yourself now, before the deadline.

If Google has taken a certain lead on the subject of two-factor authentication. It should be noted that Microsoft has recently gone further by offering the possibility to connect without a password to your account, then to delete the password associated with your Microsoft account altogether. Google has also embarked on this path, but has not yet deployed this option.