    Google will make two-factor authentication mandatory on your account

    Technology


    Two-factor authentication happens to your Google Account whether you like it or not.

    Two-factor authentication is a very convenient way to improve the security of an online account. Google has been pushing the popularization of two-factor authentication, which is available on most major online services, for many years now. This involves adding a second authentication criterion in addition to the login and password pair, for example by making you activate a notification or by making you enter a code sent by SMS, email or generated on your smartphone.

    It is strongly recommended that you enable two-factor authentication on as many services as possible. To go further, Google will automatically activate this option.

    Automatic and mandatory reinforcement

    From November 9, 2021, two-factor authentication will be automatically activated by Google on all online accounts. For this, it is assumed that the company will activate the smartphone notification option on each device where a Google account is configured.

    Obviously, the best way to prepare for it is to activate it yourself now, before the deadline.

    If Google has taken a certain lead on the subject of two-factor authentication. It should be noted that Microsoft has recently gone further by offering the possibility to connect without a password to your account, then to delete the password associated with your Microsoft account altogether. Google has also embarked on this path, but has not yet deployed this option.


