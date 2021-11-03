Gran Turismo 7: a 4K video for car customization, style above all

If Gran Turismo 7 will focus above all on pure simulation, it will also be possible to tackle some customizations on its own vehicles: the creator of the saga therefore presents this precise mode in a new video.

After the great silence following its announcement, Gran Turismo 7 seems determined to work harder to get people talking about it everywhere. It must be said that his exit is approaching dangerously and that he is expected as the messiah by a whole community: For his part, Kazunori Yamauchi, director of the title and creator of the saga, considers his baby as a gigantic homecoming.

If Gran Turismo Sport will therefore have allowed Polyphony Digital to try (successfully) the world of multiplayer and eSports, this seventh episode will thus reconnect with the basics. thanks to a huge career mode : Money management, vehicle acquisition and career progression well known to players will therefore be back in good and due form. With, as a bonus, a small mode dedicated to the visual personalization of our cars.

The jungle livery

Lives, as they are officially called, are therefore a nice word for what could be referred to as auto skins: Gran Turismo 7 will be no exception with a dedicated mode where you can choose the color of the body and apply many stickers. A sharing system should also be part of it, to access the creations of others.

This short making-of illustrates things quite well while being supported by the words of Yamauchi San himself: the opportunity to see that the mode also concerns the most prestigious cars, like Formula 1. This should already give some ideas to some.

Remember that Gran Turismo 7 is expected on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022.





