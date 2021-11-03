Grosjean’s strong words on his terrible accident

Guillaume MARION, Media365: published on Tuesday November 02, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

While his autobiography “Death in the face” was released on October 20, Romain Grosjean recently returned to his terrible accident during the Bahrain GP in November 2020.

” Since the accident, I have two dates of birth. I have April 17, 1986 and I have November 29, 2020. The words are signed Romain Grosjean, during an interview with Brut. Indeed, since that day, the French pilot has been a “survivor”, as he qualifies. ” I am blocked. And there, I said to myself: “In fact, here it is, it’s over, it’s over.” And the title of my book “Death in the Face” is because, for me, death stopped five seconds from my face. She was in front of me. I was almost able to materialize it. And at that moment, I say to myself: “No! For my children … Well, it is not possible, my children cannot grow up without a father. (…) I would have had to myself. pull out his foot to get out of the car, I would have done it ”, confided the man who now works on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, in IndyCar and who will join the Andretti Autosport team next season.





“It’s a succession of miracles”

” It’s a miracle. It’s part of the miracles of that day, for which there is no explanation. At 67 G, one is supposed to lose consciousness. (…) I didn’t have time to be afraid. I had no choice, I had to find an exit. I still see the image of my left glove turning black and hot, and the pain that goes with it. But, if I didn’t free my left foot, it wouldn’t be the hand that was going to melt. It’s my whole body. Those 28 seconds lasted 1min30 for me, there were so many thoughts at that time. Everything is slowing down, also explained Grosjean, who will undergo reoperation, at the microphone of Europe 1. These thoughts must have lasted for milliseconds. But for me, they came almost slowly, one after the other. I did not realize the visual impact of the accident until I saw it on Monday morning. And there, I understood. It is not a miracle, it is a succession of miracles. If we repeat this accident 100 times, the pilot would not get out 99% of the time. “