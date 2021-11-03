Group TV Order: LG OLED and Samsung Neo QLED at discounted Black Friday prices! | Xbox one

Here is the best plan to buy a TV for Black Friday! We’ve been following the evolution of TV Gaming on Xboxygen for years and our guide to the best gaming TVs is updated with the best models on the market. We have been working for a long time to help you in your choices and to offer you good plans to obtain the best equipment at the best price. For Black Friday, we are offering you a Bulk Order on high-end TV models at unbeatable prices ranging from 48 inches to 83 inches!

The best of tech with the Xboxygen TV Group Control!

At Xboxygen, we’ve always loved tech, and we’ve shared our passion with you for 15 years. For example, we popularize technical terms with many files to better understand the tech universe: Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Latency, VRR, HDMI 2.1 … On the occasion of Black Friday 2021, we are offering you today the best deal to buy a high end TV at a price never seen before.

Bulk Ordering is a concept that has been around for a very long time, and we have already personally taken the opportunity to purchase the high-end TVs we have in our homes today. The same principle is applied here, but for you!

How to order and get the best Black Friday TV prices?

By making a rate request, you agree not to disclose the rates offered as part of this group order. Please only request a price if you are genuinely interested in purchasing a product. For the sake of confidentiality, it is only possible to make one request (one model and one size of TV).

1. Fill out the form below with the desired model and your information.

2. An email will be sent to you within hours with the price of the desired TV model. Please do not disclose this price.

3. Confirm your wish to order by replying to the email

4. This information will then be sent to our partner and you will receive your order form by email.

5. To validate this order, you must make a deposit payment of 20% of the total amount by credit card via a secure payment link.

6. Delivery times are around two weeks. Once the product is available, you will be contacted by the store. Payment of the balance will be made before the TV is shipped.

The Xboxygen TV Group Order offer is valid from November 2 to November 27, 2021.

In addition to a reduced price, some models offered here have a refund offer from LG or Samsung. These offers will be specified by email when you wish to order and are available here: ODR LG and ODR Samsung



We have selected the best TVs of the moment, namely high-end models from Samsung and LG:

LG OLED48C1

LG OLED55C1

LG OLED65C1

LG OLED77C1

LG OLED83C1

LG OLED55G1

LG OLED65G1

LG OLED77G1

Samsung QE55QN95A

Samsung QE65QN65A

Samsung QE75QN95A

If you wish to take the optional stand for LG OLED “G1” models, you can specify it by return email and benefit from a favorable price.





Answers to questions about Bulk Order

How does a Bulk Order work?

As the name suggests, bulk orders allow you to negotiate low prices thanks to the quantities ordered. By purchasing several TVs of the same model, it is possible for us to negotiate very advantageous prices and to pass them on to you. The prices will therefore be lower than the prices you will find in the store, including when you come across a promotion.

These prices are confidential and should not be made public. The agreement between Xboxygen and the manufacturers allows us to provide you with these very special rates.

To order, all you need to do is complete the form and follow the instructions provided by email.

Is Bulk Order reliable?

When you find out about the prices of the different models, you will certainly be surprised to find that they are much lower than what you are used to seeing. However, this is indeed an official and perfectly reliable offer. We personally benefited from it at Xboxygen on an LG OLED model in 2017 and were perfectly satisfied with the service provided by our partner. This is 100% the same process, but for you.

The products will be new, identical in all points to the products marketed in France, and will benefit from a 2-year home warranty provided by the brand. An optional warranty of 3 additional years (ie 5 years in total) is possible if you wish. You will have the opportunity to subscribe to it when ordering.

What are the differences between the TV models offered?

We’ve chosen the best models on the market for you, in accordance with our guide to buying the best TVs for Xbox Series X and PS5. These are the top 2021 models from LG and Samsung.

Each of the models here has HDMI 2.1 ports that allow the Xbox Series X | S and PS5 to take advantage of the latest modern TV gaming technologies (4K, 120 FPS, VRR, ALLM …).

LG OLED C1 : This is the latest LG OLED model available on the market. As expected, the OLED panels display infinite contrast and absolute blacks, in addition to very good colorimetry when leaving the box, as you read in our test. If you’ve never tasted OLED, you should be in for a treat. LG TVs are also Dolby Vision compatible.

: This is the latest LG OLED model available on the market. As expected, the OLED panels display infinite contrast and absolute blacks, in addition to very good colorimetry when leaving the box, as you read in our test. If you’ve never tasted OLED, you should be in for a treat. LG TVs are also Dolby Vision compatible. LG OLED G1 : It’s the big brother of the C1 model, but with a new generation OLED EVO panel that includes an additional layer and a more emissive material. This results in larger peaks in brightness, which can be useful when watching TV in a brightly lit room. Be careful, because this model was designed to be hung on the wall. It comes without a stand by default, but you can order one from our partner at an attractive price.

: It’s the big brother of the C1 model, but with a new generation OLED EVO panel that includes an additional layer and a more emissive material. This results in larger peaks in brightness, which can be useful when watching TV in a brightly lit room. Be careful, because this model was designed to be hung on the wall. It comes without a stand by default, but you can order one from our partner at an attractive price. Samsung Neo QLED QN95A : This TV represents the top of the range from Samsung with mini-LED technology which offers better management of contrast and blacks which are similar to OLED televisions. The big advantage is to take advantage of a powerful backlight with light peaks among the highest on the market.

When will the TVs be delivered?

Delivery times are around two weeks. Once the product is available you will be contacted by the store. Payment of the balance will be made before the TV is shipped.

Delivery can be made in mainland France or Corsica.

Does Xboxygen gain anything from this?

Xboxygen strives to offer you great deals all year round on quality equipment and products. When you purchase products through our links, sometimes we earn a small commission on sales.

But Xboxygen won nothing on this TV Bulk Order. We have chosen to provide you with the lowest prices on the market so that as many people as possible can get the best models at the best prices. We know how difficult it can be to afford high-end hardware, which is why this is a floor price. If you would like to support us, you can continue to share our content on social media, talk about us and disable adblock.