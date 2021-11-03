GTA 5: Take Two reveals the sales figures and it’s the jackpot!

In its financial report, Take Two provided valuable insight into GTA V’s sales figures. As you might expect, and a stone’s throw from the release of the remastered trilogy, the data is stratospheric!

In front of the shareholders, the big boss of Take Two had to display a broad smile. Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, sold 155 million copies, a spectacular increase of five million … in three months. With these figures, it means that the saga, as a whole, has sold 355 million copies.

Therefore, it is easy to imagine that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition can be a real gold mine for the American publisher. We must now hope that the developers have done what is necessary so that we do not have the feeling of remaking the same game ad vitam eaternam. The verdict is coming soon!





Either way, with such sales figures, GTA V proves that it is a real juggernaut, rolling over the competition. For comparison, and although the game is much newer, Red Dead Redemption II found 39 million buyers while the original did not exceed 23 million units. As a whole, the saga featuring John Marston and Arthur Morgan has sold 62 million copies. This shows how important GTA is to Take Two, despite the excellence and success of Red Dead Redemption.

