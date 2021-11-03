GTA publisher Take Two reveals game cancellations

In a company review meeting, Take Two, GTA’s parent company, revealed the cancellation of a game that resulted in significant financial losses. In the absence of the name of the game, some details have been provided.

Life is never a long quiet river. Every publisher, one day or another, is faced with the cancellation of a project. If the reasons are multiple, it is not uncommon for such decisions to impact the accounts of the company. Thus, Take Two, in its last financial report, indicated that the cancellation of an unannounced game had resulted in costs amounting to $ 53 million.

Given the amount indicated, many observers, including the site Gamespot, believe that the game in question is none other than the Arlésienne Agent. Earlier this year, the publisher’s official website removed all references to a work that we will probably never see. This deletion was disclosed by Ulvi’s tweet. The contours of Agent remain blurry, but it was supposed to be a spy and counterespionage game set in the midst of the Cold War in the late 1970s. The program was looking really good, but it it looks like the Rockstar exclusivity is gone for good. Unless the elements of the game are used to develop gameplay mechanics within the future GTA.





Gamespot specifies that Take Two announced, in 2020, the trifle of 93 titles in development. But among these projects, some will not see the light of day, as Karl Slatoff, president of the company, declares:

It is likely that some of these games will never reach the end of their development. Just as we will undoubtedly add new titles to this long list.

If Agent is no longer, Take Two has a lot to do and must rely heavily on Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition which arrives on November 11. And to say that this remake of the three episodes is expected is an understatement. More than a few days !

