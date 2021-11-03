GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition: the size of the PS5 version revealed, a gourmet overhaul?

In a few days, the Grand Theft Auto series will return with the Definitive Edition of its “Trilogy” … and the wait is high. In order to prepare yourself as well as possible, the size of the PS5 version has just been known.

While waiting for news of a GTA 6 that never ceases to be desired, Rockstar has decided to celebrate its iconic franchise with Grand Theft Auto, Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, a compilation featuring GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas in a whole new light. A collection eagerly awaited by fans, eager to see what these iconic titles look like after a nice facelift.

Large hard drives on hard drive

We therefore owe the information of the day to the well-known account PlayStation Game Size, whose job is to reveal the size of PlayStation games ahead of time by scanning for PS Store updates: GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will therefore weigh, in total and on PS5, 38.74 GB. More precisely, here is the mass of each of the games, which will have to be downloaded and installed independently: GTA 3 will therefore weigh 5,293 GB, GTA Vice City will ask for 10,768 GB of free space and GTA San Andreas, the heaviest, will require no less than 22,679 GB on your SSD.

As a reminder, the three titles will officiate under a new engine, causing reworked textures, reworked 3D models, re-typed lighting effects, extremely enriched particle effects and we go and the best. As Rockstar admits, the idea is to have a modernized and playable rendering – the gameplay will be updated, sticking more or less to that of GTA 5 – while respecting the old-school spirit of the original opus.

Soon the time to dive back

Suffice to say that we are curious to see the result. Note that if the weight of the Xbox Series version is not known, it should probably be similar to that of the PS5. For the PS4 and Xbox One versions, the veil still remains to be lifted, unlike those on PC and Switch: on the Nintendo machine, for example, the cartridge should not be enough …





See you on November 11 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Also reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto III Definitive Edition will be included in PlayStation Now.

