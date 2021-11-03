More

    Guillaume Canet very disappointed by one of the actors of the film

    In 2010, Guillaume Canet seduced the French public with his feature film The Little Handkerchiefs. The film follows the hassles and relationships of a group of friends, with a five-star cast including Jean Dujardin, Marion Cotillard, François Cluzet, Valérie Bonneton and Gilles Lellouche. Nine years later, the actor and director unveils the highly anticipated sequel, We will end up together.


    If on paper the arrival of this second part is enticing, the experience does not necessarily remain an excellent memory for Guillaume Canet. As he confided to our colleagues from Konbini, the weeks on We will end up together were quite painful. “The shooting ended very, very badly. I’m coming out … a little disappointed with this desire to bring together all these people and these characters … A bit like a feeling of when you haven’t seen friends for a very long time, you find them again, you are happy to see them, but at the end of the dinner you say to yourself: ‘Yeah, pfff, here it is’“He began. Guillaume Canet has one actor in his sights in particular, whose identity he prefers not to reveal.

    I thought I had a stronger relationship with this person than that. Time goes by and I see that it hasn’t changed much. And I realize that ultimately, what I had imagined and dreamed of as a relationship, was ultimately only a professional relationship. And that is disappointing“, he blurted out. The main interested party will surely recognize himself …

