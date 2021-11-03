hackers disseminate data from LGBTQ dating site

A group of hackers announced Tuesday (November 2nd) that they had released data from Atraf, an Israeli LGBTQ dating site, as part of a cyberattack blamed by experts on Iran, a country hostile to the Hebrew state.

“Enjoy, here are the data from Atraf“, Posted in a message the group of hackers”Black shadow“On the Telegram platform, accompanied by a file to download which was removed shortly after it was put online, AFP noted.

“A million dollars within 48 hours”

The group, presented by experts as linked to Iran, threatened on Saturday to reveal personal data from the dating site if it did not receive “a million dollars within 48 hours“. He claimed Saturday the infiltration of the servers of the Israeli hosting site Cyberserve and data leaks, notably stealing customer files from the transport company Dan and the Atraf site.

Keren Elazari, a cybersecurity specialist at Tel Aviv University, said the hack looked like previous Iranian cyberattacks. “It’s the same technique, tools, and behavior with data breaches, threats, and ransom demand“She told AFP. “We believe that in this case the Iranian hackers are trying to embarrass Israeli businesses and citizens.She added.





Dissemination of personal data

Calls to the Agouda association for LGBTQ equality in Israel doubled last weekend amid panic over the cyberattack, Hila Peer, a member of the leadership of the Israeli government, told AFP. organization. Some people who have not officially disclosed their homosexuality fear for their safety if their contact details, personal photos and even their HIV status were released, she added.

“For some, these leaks can be life threatening.“Said Hila Peer, adding that her association had worked closely with the Israeli authorities to suppress”Black shadowFrom Telegram. Libi Oz, spokesperson for the National Directorate for Computer Security, an entity advising the Israeli prime minister on cybersecurity, confirmed this collaboration to AFP, without further details.

According to cybersecurity experts, “Black shadowIs an anti-Israel hacktivist group (contraction of hacker and activist) which uses cybercrime techniques for financial but also ideological ends. He had previously hacked into Israeli companies KLS Capital and Shirbit, in this case stealing large amounts of data from the company’s servers before demanding a ransom.

