More

    Halo Infinite: Streets multiplayer map unveils on Xbox Series

    Technology


    Game News Halo Infinite: Streets multiplayer map unveils on Xbox Series

    Available from December 8, the highly anticipated Halo Infinite has just revealed, through IGN, the Streets multiplayer map! The first in a long series, this one will soon be the epicenter of intense clashes. A little tour of the owner, do you like?

    In two videos revealed by IGN, the person in charge of multi maps, Cayle George, presents the outlines of the “Streets” map. Immersed in the torpor of the streets of New Mombasa, players will have to make their way through the modern architecture of the city. With its various buildings and multiple staircases, this place should appeal to those looking for verticality.

    Visually, Streets is reminiscent of futuristic works with its neon lights of different colors, its shiny floor and its buildings coming together. The hideouts seem quite numerous and it will be interesting to see how the players will exploit the multiple arteries of the area. To avoid ending up under heavy fire, it will be preferable to avoid the large central square, even if the design of the map suggests that it will give pride of place to close combat.


    Come on, more than a month to go! Halo Infinite is coming soon!

    Pre-order Halo Infinite on Xbox Series

    About Halo Infinite

    This page contains affiliate links to certain products that JV has selected for you. Each purchase you make by clicking on one of these links will not cost you more, but the e-merchant will pay us a commission.
    Find out more.

    Profile of Ayden_, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through Ayden_, Journalist jeuxvideo.com

    MP


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleAntonio Conte, new Tottenham coach: “I want to do something important for the fans of this club”
    Next articleLeonardo DiCaprio meets Prince Charles

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC