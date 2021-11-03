More

    Harry Potter Wizards Unite: bad news for all wizards

    Game news Harry Potter Wizards Unite: bad news for all wizards

    The Harry Potter Wizards Unite application had something to fill fans of the saga with: alas, it will soon cease to exist and will also be withdrawn from the various digital stores. The news has just been announced by its development studio, Niantic.

    After the impressive success of Pokémon GO – which incidentally still takes place, contrary to what one might think – Niantic then tackled another renowned franchise, still under the sign of augmented reality, with Harry Potter Wizards Unite. Unfortunately, after two and a half years of loyal service, the title will close its doors.

    One last stroke of the wand

    The news has just been confirmed since official site Game : Harry Potter: Wizards Unite servers will shut down on January 31, 2022. As of December 6, 2021, the application will be removed from the App Store, Google Play and the Galaxy Store while in-game purchases will become everything simply impossible. Note that no refund system is planned so if you have in-game currency, remember to use it before this fateful date.

    Despite millions of players and a rather successful concept, the title will therefore not have succeeded in maintaining its community enough to climb to the top and sustainability. History to end in style, the developers have nevertheless confirmed certain changes to come in favor of the remaining players as of November 2, 2021:


    • Daily mission rewards will increase
    • The preparation time for potions with Master’s Notes will be reduced by 50%
    • There will no longer be a daily limit for sending and opening gifts
    • Player EXP gained with Baruffio’s Brain Elixir will be multiplied by three
    • The frequency of appearance of Portkey Trunks will increase on the map and the associated fragments will be multiplied by two
    • The frequency of magical energy and ingredients appearing on the map will also increase.
    Harry Potter Wizards Unite: bad news for all wizards

    The magic still operates (a little)

    Finally, always with the aim of finishing in style or at least, by doing one’s best, Niantic is announcing a series of events for players to participate in over the coming months. Be careful not to uninstall the application from your device since we remind you that after December 6, it will simply be impossible to download it again and take advantage of the following events:

    November 2021

    • Lethal Adversaries Event: Dolores Umbridge
    • Brilliant Event: The Half-Blood Prince, Part 1
    • Lethal Adversaries Event: Lucius Malfoy
    • Brilliant Event: The Half-Blood Prince, Part 2

    December 2021

    • Lethal Adversary Event: Bellatrix
    • Horcrux Hunt, Part 2
    • Lethal Adversaries Event: Voldemort
    • Brilliant Event: The Deathly Hallows Part 1
    • Holiday event
    • Brilliant Event: The Deathly Hallows Part 2

    January 2021

    • Additional events and changes will be announced soon

    That is what is said. So enjoy the game before it is too late and it is gone forever.

    Harry Potter – Extended Universe

    Profile of Max_Cagnard, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through Max_Cagnard, Journalist jeuxvideo.com

    MPTwitter


    Stuart

    Latest articles

