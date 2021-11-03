Havas ahead of the metavers – Image

At first glance, one might think that launching a solution called Metaverse (the English meaning of metavers, a word formed by the contraction of meta and the universe Editor’s note) is opportunism. A few days after Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of a massive initiative in this area of ​​persistent virtual universes and the very name of Facebook’s parent company changed to Meta, it is easy to conclude that Metaverse by Havas above all demonstrates the ability of the group’s media reaction. This would be true if the three agencies that join forces to set up this solution, Havas Sports & Entertainment, Havas Paris Social and Socialyse Paris, were not already very present in the virtual universes bringing together the largest communities (Fortnite, GTA, LOL and other FIFA). “We organized for Puma, an Alonzo concert on GTA in 2020 which at the time brought together more people than the real concerts of this rapper,” recalls Stéphane Guerry, president of Havas Sport & Entertainment. “It’s a way to reach audiences who are no longer very present on other media,” he adds.





This does not prevent the group from taking advantage of this favorable context to launch its offer which will allow it to support, but also to acculturate and reassure the brands in these new universes. “We are very happy that such a large group as Facebook is devoting so much money and energy to this project. This focuses attention on these new media and audiences will inevitably benefit from them, ”underlines Stéphane Guerry. The market will experience an acceleration when we switch from Occulus masks to much less insulating glasses ”, estimates Frédéric Saint-Sardos, the president of Socialyse, who will bring his expertise in social performance to Metaverse by Havas.

Convinced of the reality of the business to come and of the fact that brands will develop in these new worlds, the founders of Metaverse by Havas will offer a complete service consulting, creation, media and commerce. As for income, they are far from being only virtual. Even if digital currencies are still difficult to convert, some initiatives prove that you can make cash from virtual worlds. Thus the presence of Louis Vuitton in League of Legends has certainly allowed the sale of in-game skins, but also a capsule collection in the brand’s physical stores. “It will be up to us to refine our ideas, to work on people, to develop this new playground”, concludes Ludovic Chevallier, manager of Havas Paris Social.