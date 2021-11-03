he comes out of the silence and makes a revelation

We no longer present Laurent Baffie. Nicknamed the “television sniper”, he has been on the small screen for over thirty years. The first time he was seen was 1989, when he was filming hidden cameras in the streets for the show Everyone is nice, broadcast on La Cinq. The concept had been so successful that it caught the eye of Thierry Ardisson, whom he had met in 1991. The beginning of a fruitful collaboration between the two men, who then never left each other. Whether in Double Jeu or Salut les Terrens, they have formed one of the most iconic duos on the small screen.

The French therefore know the face of the comedian well. This is why they were very surprised not to recognize him when he appeared in On est en direct, this Saturday, October 30. It must be said that he appeared metamorphosed! Between her hair which seemed to have doubled in volume and her bags under the eyes which were more imposing than before, Internet users were somewhat taken aback.





On social networks, viewers of On est en direct did not hide being shocked by the physical transformation of Laurent Baffie. Many of them have accused him of having abused cosmetic surgery. “He changed his face, Baffie, didn’t he?”, “He did something in his eyes Laurent Baffie? I barely recognized him”, “Oh mash he had Baffie surgery? !!!”, could be read en masse on Twitter. The (…)

