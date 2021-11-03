He returns home and finds that his house has been sold without his knowledge

In England, a man made an unpleasant discovery on his way home. An individual would have taken advantage of his absence to usurp his identity and sell his house.

As reported by the BBC, the facts date back to last summer and occurred in Luton (England), a town located about fifty kilometers north-west of London.

Reverend Mike Hall, who works in North Wales, receives a phone call from his neighbors. They worry about seeing someone in their home and the lights on. The person therefore decides to return home. He then discovers, taken aback, that the lock on the front door has been changed. A man then opens the door for him, and there it is “shock”, says Mike Hall to our colleagues at the BBC, “to see the house completely stripped of its furniture, all furniture, rugs, curtains … everything was outside the property”.





The sale of the legally registered house

And for good reason, the man who has just opened the door for him is a craftsman engaged in renovation work. The latter therefore goes to look for the person who ordered the work and returns with a man who presents himself as the father of the new owner and asks him to leave the premises.

Alerted, the police can only see that the new owner is in his right and in turn ask Mike Hall to leave the house and file a complaint if he feels wronged. However, according to the land register, the sale of the house was legally registered on August 4, in the name of Mike Hall, for a sum of 131,000 pounds (the equivalent of 154,000 euros).

Since then, an investigation has been opened for fraud but, so far, no arrests have taken place. The police are trying to unravel the threads of this unlikely case in order to get their hands on the person or people who impersonated Mike Hall before selling his house without his knowledge. The Reverend is always deprived of his property.