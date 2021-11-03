Henry Ruggs cut off by the Raiders

The Raiders wasted no time. Just hours after the fatal car accident that earned Henry Ruggs an indictment, the receiver was cut off by his team.

The news was announced in a terse tweet.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. “

After going through the hospital, Ruggs was taken to prison. A first appearance is scheduled for this Wednesday.

The 22-year-old receiver is charged with drinking and driving causing death and dangerous driving.

Initial evidence suggests that Ruggs’ Corvette struck the back of a Toyota Rav4 at high speed. The Toyota then allegedly caught fire, killing the driver and her dog.

According to ESPN, there is no probation sentence for impaired driving causing death in the state of Nevada. Ruggs faces 2 to 20 years in prison for these facts. As for dangerous driving, probation is possible, but the player also risks 1 to 6 years behind bars.

According to experts interviewed by Yahoo, if the facts reported by the police so far are true, Ruggs would have virtually no chance of avoiding jail.

Twelfth choice of the 2020 Draft, had already captured 24 balls for 469 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Maybe the last ones for a long time.