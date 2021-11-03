Henry Ruggs indicted after fatal Las Vegas traffic accident (updated)

Everything can stop in an instant. Henry Ruggs has made a good start to the season with the Raiders but the rest of his season is likely to be dotted. TMZ was the first to report on the Las Vegas catcher who was involved in a traffic accident in the middle of the night (Tuesday through Wednesday), just before 4 a.m. A collision between two cars that claimed the life of one person. The victim was in a burning vehicle. Ruggs was taken to hospital to treat his injuries. The player is indicted for alcohol consumption resulting in death.

This is a setback for Ruggs who has already tied in 7 games what he did in 13 games last season, in his first season in the NFL. This season, he received 24 passes for 469 yards and 2 touchdowns, in addition to 16 yards in 3 races.

The Raiders issued a brief statement regarding the accident involving their player:





“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of human life and our hearts and prayers are with the family of the victim. We are in the process of collecting information and will have no further comments at this time. “

The Raiders’ nightmare season continues after John Gruden resigned a few weeks ago.