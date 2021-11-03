her boyfriend Brian Laundrie would have committed suicide according to the police

Almost two months later, the circumstances of Gabby Petito’s death still remain unclear. On September 21, she was found lifeless in the state of Wyoming, United States. According to the results of the autopsy, the young woman was killed by strangulation “three or four weeks” before the discovery of her body. A homicide whose main suspect was her boyfriend Brian Laudrie, with whom she had gone on a road trip. Shortly after the news of the influencer disappearance, videos of her arguments with her companion recorded by the police circulated on social networks. One of these recordings also showed that violence was present in the couple: “Did he hit you?”, Asked the police officer to Gabby Petito. “Yes, yes I think so, yes. But I hit him first,” she replied.





Invited to go to the police to deliver his version of the facts, Brian Laudrie, who had returned alone from this trip across the country, was found dead just a few weeks ago. After the discovery of “human remains” near belongings belonging to Gabby Petito’s fiancé in a natural park in Florida, the FBI confirmed that it was indeed the body of the fugitive. The end of a chapter since the young man had been designated as a “person of interest for the investigation” by the federal authorities. According to information from the FBI, the remains found were in a skeletal state, after having spent a long (…)

