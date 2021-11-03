her boyfriend Brian Laundrie would have committed suicide, according to the sheriff

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend “probably” committed suicide according to the Sarasota sheriff in Florida. His body was found on October 20, but his disappearance dates back to September 13

The “human remains” found at the end of October by the police would be those of Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s boyfriend. The young man would have killed himself in an area “until recently underwater”. “In the opinion of all, [Brian Laundrie] probably committed suicide and he was where we thought he was, ”Sarasota, Florida sheriff Kurt Hoffman said on Tuesday (November 2nd). He was “presumably” already dead when the police took up the matter.

The Sarasota County, Florida Sheriff says Brian Laundrie “by all accounts probably committed suicide and he was right out there where we thought he was.”

And the North Port Police chief says Laundrie was “presumably” already dead when they became the lead on the case. pic.twitter.com/Q5nc5Rkcea – Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) November 2, 2021

“Find Gabby”

The Gabby Petito affair began on September 1, when her boyfriend with whom she had gone to explore the American national parks returned home alone. Worried, the parents of the girl raised the alarm. But Brian Laundrie, he remained silent in the face of the police.





On September 13, the affair got its first twist when the boyfriend also disappears. “I want to remind everyone: our main goals for the first few days were to find Gabby,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said at a press conference on Tuesday. “If Brian ran away, he would be found; I had confidence, ”he added.

The search therefore continued, but it was only the girl’s lifeless body that was discovered on September 19 in Wyoming.

“An area until recently underwater”

The police then issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie for questioning. He was the last person to see the 23-year-old alive. He also fraudulently used his bank card.

Finally, on October 20, US federal police found “human remains” in a Florida nature reserve near belongings belonging to Gabby Petito’s boyfriend. “Investigators found what appear to be human remains along with personal items like a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie” in an area that was “until recently underwater,” McPherson said, an FBI agent.