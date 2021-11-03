Here is why Thomas Pesquet will no longer return to the ISS

Engaged in the Alpha mission of the European Space Agency (ESA), Thomas Pesquet flew to the International Space Station (ISS) on April 24. Almost six months later, the astronaut prepares for his return to Earth. A farewell departure since the Frenchman will never return aboard the ISS.

Like the others, it must indeed comply with ESA regulations, stipulating that its astronauts are only entitled to two flights to the International Space Station. For Thomas Pesquet, the count is good since he had already joined the ISS during a first mission called Proxima, from November 2016 to May 2017.

No publications today: it’s probably my last Sunday aboard the ISS, I’m taking a day for myself, the 1st in 386 days in orbit… You too take time for yourself! ☺ #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/jiqaovbc07 – Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) October 31, 2021

The Frenchman therefore has every interest in taking advantage of his last moments aboard the Space Station. For him, this second stay was in a way the one of all the successes. He was, to begin with, the first European astronaut to fly aboard a SpaceX rocket, then was given several crucial tasks during spacewalks. The Alpha mission also allowed him to become the Frenchman who spent the most time in space but also the first to occupy the post of commander of the ISS.





Thomas Pesquet took on this function on October 4 and must keep it until his return to Earth. In this position, he is responsible for all crew members of the International Space Station. The commander is the one who comes into daily contact with the ground and must ensure the proper execution of the tasks assigned to the astronauts (scientific experiments, maintenance operations, etc.). In an emergency, it is he who has full authority to make decisions.

The precise date of the Frenchman’s return to Earth is not known but the deadline is imminent. It depends in particular on the arrival of members of the Crew-3 mission, who must replace the current crew on board the ISS. Their flight, initially scheduled for Sunday, October 31, was postponed a first time because of the weather, then a second because of a “minor health problem” in one of the astronauts. The launch is now scheduled for Saturday, November 6, from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Monday, November 1, NASA said it continued “to assess the dates” possible to organize the departure of Crew-2, that of Thomas Pesquet, without excluding an “indirect handover” rather than direct between the two crews. Anyway, the French astronaut will have to say goodbye to his star house, which he will never see again.