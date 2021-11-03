his depression and hospitalization revealed in documentary

Tonight, TMC is dedicating an evening to the star of Visitors and Aline with the broadcast of a new documentary, entitled Valérie Lemercier: Singulière. An honest portrait of the actress and director in which she returns to a dark period in her life.
In a week, the French public will finally be able to discover Aline, the new film by Valérie Lemercier. Postponed for more than a year due to the health crisis, this false biopic, freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion, will finally be released in theaters on November 11. After presenting her film out of competition at the last Cannes Film Festival, the director made an important promotional tour which notably included a Parisian preview in the company of a shower of stars. Last Monday, she was on the set of Quotidien in which she wore a ring, as a nod to Celine Dion. Interviewed by us, she was kind enough to say more about this symbolic object: “It’s a ring Celine used to wear when she was very young. It’s not exactly the same ring Celine used to wear but she had one in the style she wore on that finger as a wedding ring when she was 14 or 15. years.”
A documentary filled with never-before-seen images
Usually rather discreet about his personal life, the 57-year-old star has agreed to be the subject of a documentary broadcast tonight on TMC and entitled Valérie Lemercier: Singular. She indulges in it without false modesty on her childhood, her successes and her failures, her cracks and her friendships. Numerous previously unseen images, including never-before-seen recordings of her shows and family archives, paint the portrait of a woman as funny as she is anguished. Prestigious guests like Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Paul Gaultier or Kad Merad, but also close friends like her father and her best friend, shed light on her complex personality. In an interview with Télé 7 jours, she justifies her decision: “I had never been offered it before. I said yes to journalist Nicolas Perge, because he had made a little file that I liked. And then, to have played the role of Aline and spoke through her about Celine Dion, who is very open, probably played in my decision. “
Valérie Lemercier in distress
Among the strongest sequences of the documentary, the one where the actress of Visitors reveals that at 23 years old, she was interned of her own accord at Saint-Anne’s hospital in order to treat psychological problems from which she was suffering. This period of depression corresponds to a time when Valérie Lemercier had just arrived in Paris and had difficulty making a living from her art. “I was falling … I was taken, I stayed for a month. I am a person that psychoanalysis or psychiatry saved. Finally, I was taken seriously in my distress. I was treated, I was treated. The day I started talking to someone, I started working, being an actress “ she explains in the documentary. A year later, she contacted Jean-Michel Ribes who offered her a figuration in a series then, amazed by his presence, offered him the role of Lady Palace in the cult series. Palace. The dark days of Valérie Lemercier were now behind her …