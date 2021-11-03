his wife Azucena dares the latest hairstyle trend, discover the singer’s reaction!

During confinement, the women have learned to no longer give in to the whims of trends and thus to accept themselves as they are, naturally and without artifice. The best example of this development certainly concerns hairdressing. Indeed, white hair is proudly displayed now. And the stars are not mistaken. We saw in particular a sublime Andie MacDowell assuming her white hair on the red carpet in Cannes or the actress Cynthia Nixon, who decided to let her character of Miranda Hobbes return to her natural color in the upcoming sequel to Sex and the city. . Choices that have therefore been emulated.

Asked by the magazine Gala, the wife of Florent Pagny, Azucena, is also of this opinion. “It’s been three years, almost four, that I decided to leave my hair natural, without coloring. Over time, I had to color them more and more often, up to every three weeks. Minimum two hours at the show each time. I had enough, and I decided to let it go […] In fact, it was a decision that was made with the support of all my family – except my mom.“, she specifies.





Azucena Pagny at the head of a cosmetics brand

A former model, Azucena Caamaño is best known to the general public as the wife of Florent Pagny, with whom he lives in Patagonia where the couple have a long-standing home. At 54, she is also a businesswoman. A fan of cosmetic care, she has created her own brand. “I created the brand twelve years ago, after discovering Rosa Mosqueta (rosehip), a very invasive wild plant in Argentina. […] Rosazucena, it is a little the meeting of several of my desires: my taste for cosmetics, the desire to restore the image of this plant considered as ‘bad’ […] but also my love for nature and more particularly that of Patagonia, where I was born“, she tells Gala.

