Hit in the right elbow, Stefanos Tsitsipas gives up against Alexei Popyrin in the second round of the Rolex Paris Masters

Concern for Stefanos Tsitsipas. Less than two weeks before the Masters (from November 14 to 21 in Turin), the Greek gave up in the second round of the Rolex Paris Masters on Wednesday when he was led (2-4) by the Australian Alexei Popyrin.
After 27 minutes of play and a few moments after losing his serve, the third world player walked to his bench and requested a medical time-out. Indicating discomfort in the right elbow to the doctor, Tsitsipas decided not to force it and threw in the towel.
“On the nature of this pain, I will not go into details, I prefer to keep it to myself”
“This is the first time that I have to give up (in fact he had already faced Adrian Mannarino in 2019 at ZhuHai), but I had to do it to preserve my chances for the next tournament (the Masters), who is most important to me, said the Greek at a press conference. It’s a pain that I have had for a few weeks. I know what to do to cure her, but playing and training every day doesn’t help. But it’s hard to stop when I need to be at my best with the deadlines ahead. On the nature of this pain, I will not go into details, I prefer to keep it to myself. “
Lucky loser, Alexei Popyrin will meet his compatriot James Duckworth on Thursday for a place in the quarter-finals.