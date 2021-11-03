how Losc can qualify in group G

Lille went to win a precious victory in Seville (1-2) on Tuesday during the fourth day of the Champions League. Provisional second, the Mastiffs can still aim for qualification for eighth and first place in Group G but also remain under the threat of finishing last.

Jonathan David and Jonathan Ikoné guided Lille to capital success on Sevilla FC (1-2). Scorers during this victory, the Canadian and the French international also completely reshuffled the cards for qualification for the knockout stages by temporarily offering second place in group G at the end of this fourth day of the Champions League.

Group G classification after four matches: 1. Salzburg with 7 points (+2)

2. Lille with 5 points (0)

3. Wolfsburg with 5 points (-1)

4. Seville with 3 points (-1)

With four more games on the program, two for each team, there are six points to take for Lille. From next November 23, the proteges of Jocelyn Gourvennec will host Salzburg in a capital duel. The Lille will then play their future on the ground of Wolfsburg during the sixth and final day of this group stage.

D5: Lille-Salzburg and Seville-Wolfsburg, November 23

D6: Wolfsburg-Lille and Salzburg-Seville, December 8

Lille play very big against Salzburg

By winning in Seville, Losc has offered the right to dream. But everything is still possible for José Fonte’s teammates. If Lille cannot qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 5, a success against Salzburg would put them in an ideal position to secure their qualification.





In case of victory against the Austrians, the champion of France would find himself in a favorable waiver for the eighth and even for the first place of group G. Conversely, a defeat against the partners of Karim Adeyemi and Lille would be in great danger. A place in the top two of the pool would move away and the ticket to the Europa League would then be played in Wolfsburg.

“If we give ourselves the means, I think we can win (against Salzburg), estimated Jonathan Ikoné. And do something in the standings.”

Seville with its back to the wall, Salzburg confident

If the upcoming duel between Lille and Salzburg remains “only” a pivotal match for the Mastiffs, everything remaining possible for the sixth day, it is a major stake for the Austrians. As during the trip to Wolfsburg, Red Bull Salzburg will be able to ensure its qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League if they win against Losc. After missing the boat in Germany, the Austrians will be over-motivated in Villeneuve-d’Ascq.

Sevilla FC will clearly play their header on Matchday 5. After losing at home to Lille, the Andalusians could even be eliminated in their next match against Wolfsburg. To still believe in a qualification, the Sevillians are obliged to perform well. A defeat against Wolves and Sevilla would be eliminated from the race for the knockout stages of the Champions League and would no longer have its fate in the hands for the Europa League.

