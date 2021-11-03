how the police were able to find Cleo, a 4-year-old girl who has been missing since October 16

The 4-year-old was found in very good health and was able to be reunited with his parents thanks to the work of the local authorities.

The relief is enormous in Australia. Missing on October 16 while camping with her parents in the west of the country, Cleo Smith, a girl aged only four, was found “safe and sound” Tuesday by the police. During the operation, which took place in the middle of the night in the town of Carnavron, north of Perth, a 36-year-old man with no connection to the Smith family was arrested.

During a press conference held in the same city, located in an isolated and sparsely populated region of the country, the commissioner in charge of the file, Chris Dawson, did not hide his pleasure.

“This is a really special day for Western Australia. I am the proudest police commissioner in the world,” he said in remarks echoed by The Guardian.

During his speech, the policeman also presented a photograph of the little girl, smiling on a hospital bed, busy eating ice cream. Briefly hospitalized for medical tests, she has since been able to return to her parents.

“Confident and open”

At the same press briefing, investigators explained how they found Cleo Smith’s trail. The latter assured that they had received information which, combined with other elements in their possession, led them to this house in Carnavon, located only a few minutes from the place of residence of the girl’s parents. Locked on arrival, the house was approximately 70 kilometers from the place of the abduction.





On social media, law enforcement has also posted a short clip that shows the exact moment Cleo is released and picked up by the police.

Present at the scene, Detective Sergeant Cameron Blaine described a child “very confident and open”, in great shape despite the last days necessarily trying. “He’s a little Energizer bunny,” he said, before describing the reunion with his mother. “There were big hugs, kisses and a lot of tears,” he recalls.

On her Instagram account, Ellie Smith, Cleo’s mother, also posted a photograph of the child with the caption “Our family is whole again”,

“Excellent news”

Several politicians have also reacted to the news, within the framework of this affair which held in suspense the country during long days. The police had even offered a bonus of one million Australian dollars (approximately 650,000 euros, note) for any information which would help to find the child. A record in Western Australia.

At a press conference from Dubai, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said “just thank God that Cleo is home and that she is safe.”