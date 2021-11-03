Hugo Gaston overthrows Carreño Busta and qualifies for eighth at Rolex Paris Masters

Hugo Gaston definitely knows how to set Paris on fire. After his enchanting journey to the eighth at Roland Garros last year, the 21-year-old left-hander has a new epic at Bercy. Resulting from the qualifications, the French qualified for the knockout stages of the Masters 1000, Wednesday, by offering the 17th world Pablo Carreño Busta in the second round (6-7 [3], 6-4, 7-5).
The Spaniard led however by a set and a break but Gaston’s week at the Rolex Paris Masters is marked by reversals. In the first round of qualifying, he saved two match points against Kevin Anderson. In his next two matches (against Lorenzo Musetti then Arthur Rinderknech in the first round), he had torn himself away to recover a handicap of one set and one break. He did the same against Carreño Busta, a former semi-finalist at the US Open (2017 and 2020).
Exchanges of breaks in the second set
Between a very clean Spaniard in the game and a Gaston too timid in forehand to really hurt, the debates were logically dominated by the first during the initial act of this duel. By taking out some cushioning from his box when he had tried little until then, the Frenchman tried to surprise his opponent in the tie-break. He put in three points with the shot, but didn’t get one more and Carreño Busta took control of the game after the tie-breaker.
The rest was more confusing. First because the 17th player in the world has started to lose his consistency displayed since the start of the match. Then because Gaston began to electrify the court between well-felt cushioning, nicely distilled little lobs and other tricks out of his bag. In the first rows, his friends provided the atmosphere at every weak time and the room was responsible for igniting alone on the most beautiful shots.
“Started shooting but it’s also thanks to your support that I was able to do this today so we won together”
The crossover of breaks finally turned to the advantage of the French, who equalized with a set everywhere by snatching the service of his opponent one last time. Soaring, the back pain which had forced him to take a medical time out in the first set, Gaston set off again to assault and ended with the support of the public by bending his opponent. ” Thank you “, he wrote when signing the camera.
“It was complicated, I’ll start by thanking you all, he then said to the audience. You were amazing today. It’s not easy, it’s starting to pull, but it’s also thanks to your support that I was able to do this today so we won together. I didn’t have much to lose, I had to play my game without having any regrets, which I managed to do. “ With not much to lose, here he is in the eighth where a great poster is announced against Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz.