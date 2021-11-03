hungry parents sell their daughters

Since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, the country has been in the grip of a serious humanitarian crisis. Families therefore come to sell their young children.

In a camp for displaced people in Badghis province, northwestern Afghanistan, Parwana’s family, 10, has survived on humanitarian aid for four years. They received only 2.60 euros per day, but since the Taliban took power, this aid has not reached them. Her father, who has eight mouths to feed, has therefore resolved to separate from his little one. Parwana.

“I have no job, no money, no food, Explain Abdul Malik, father of Parwana, on CNN channel. I have no choice, I have to sell my girl“Parwana is therefore living her last moments of recklessness with her siblings. She is about to be sold to a man in his fifties.”My father has to sell me because we don’t have bread, rice or flour“, confides the little girl. The transaction will be done openly, because it is an ancestral practice in Afghanistan, which knows today a resurgence of popularity with the economic crisis. A dowry of 200,000 afghanis, that is to say 1,900 euros, would save seven people.