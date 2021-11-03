Hurry, the LG OLED 55C1 TV is for € 1,089!

The C1 is a benchmark model, undoubtedly one of the best 4K TVs on the market. Whether it’s playing on PS5 and Xbox Series or watching content on Netflix and elsewhere, it’s very hard to get better. OLED panel, 55 inches (139 cm diagonal), powerful AI and OS, HDMI 2.1, 120 Hz … it’s all there. Don’t delay, stocks may melt like snow in the sun.

We tell you right away, if we say “quickly” in the title, it is not to push you to consumption unreasonably. We say it sincerely, for you. The C1 is an extremely sought after and demanded TV, many people regularly watch the price curve of this beautiful machine. Considering the price displayed today by Cdiscount, we do not think it is worth waiting for a possible stronger promo for Black Friday: this promo has very little chance of happening.

Seeing the LG OLED 55C1 for € 1,089.99 is simply exceptional, almost never seen (it went down to 1069 € but it was extremely brief). You can be fairly certain that the stock will not hold for very long. We said it in the introduction: the C1 is a high-end TV that has it all. Regardless of the use, this is one of the best models on the market, especially at this price.

The LG 55C1 4K OLED TV: one of the best on the market

Let’s not dwell forever on the characteristics of the C1, if you feel ready to invest a 4-figure sum in a TV, you have surely already consulted many independent tests and reviews and seen for yourself that this OLED TV is very popular. It’s not for nothing that everyone recommends it so highly.





LG is one of the manufacturers who master the technology the best OLED, its infinite contrast (the OLED does not need backlighting, a black pixel is therefore an off pixel) and its immense image depth. The C1’s high-performance AI further enhances both sound and image while preventing the scorch marks some people dread as soon as they hear the word OLED.

LG also has a critically acclaimed “operating system”. Controlled by the MagicRemote, the remote control like a “Wii controller”, WebOS is extremely fluid, ergonomic and pleasant to use. Applications like Twitch, YouTube, Disney +, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Molotov are perfectly optimized.

The OLED panel 4K and 120 Hz coupled with the game mode allows you to take full advantage of next gen consoles. The connection is more than complete (yes, the famous HDMI 2.1 and HDMI eARC ports are there). For film lovers, you even have the right to “FilmMaker mode” which perfectly reflects the intentions of the directors.

In short, the C1 is an exceptional TV and it is, probably for a very short time, offered at an exceptional price. Quite frankly, believe our expertise, Black Friday is highly unlikely to do better.

