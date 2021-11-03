Hyundai Ioniq 5 could see the light of day with a Kia EV6 battery

Launched with a 72.6 kWh battery, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 may soon gain an update and a more generous battery.

In its top-of-the-range versions, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available with a 72.6 kWh battery of useful capacity. This is less than the Kia EV6 which is only equipped with a 77.4 kWh unit in order to better mark its difference. However, the Ioniq 5 could quickly update.

This is revealed by ETNews, which affirms that Hyundai has already presented an updated version of the Ioniq 5. And it is therefore particularly in terms of the battery that the Korean crossover will mark the difference with the previous version. According to local media, the Ioniq 5 will ship 32 modules (384 cells) to provide a 77.4 kWh battery, against 30 currently.





A maximum range of 520 km?

Similar to that of the Kia EV6 and undoubtedly the next Hyundai Ioniq 6 or Genesis GV60, this battery should give the Ioniq 5 a range that is hardly more generous. According to ETNews, the homologated autonomy in Asia would go from 423 km to nearly 490 km.

Beyond the increase in capacity of the pack, the efficiency of this new version would also be improved thanks to a software update. The driving aids and the various functions of the car have also been improved, which will be accessible via the remote update system. For the time being, no date of presentation of this technically retouched version has been brought forward.