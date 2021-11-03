“I couldn’t stand that”: Laurent Baffie changed by cosmetic surgery, he explains why

Laurent Baffie succumbed to the sirens of cosmetic surgery. The 63-year-old appeared very different on television over the weekend, prompting many questions. On social networks, the columnist then admitted to having undergone some alterations: “I had implants and bags under my eyes two years ago and people are finding out now. For the whitening of the anus I will keep you posted“, he wrote with great finesse.

Passing through the show Media Culture on Europe 1 on Wednesday November 3, 2021, Laurent Baffie said more about the reasons that led him to undergo a hair transplant. “I had hair implants two years ago. Cozy as I am, it was really amazing that I ended up doing this“, he confessed. The polemicist had been photographed many times with a cap before having recourse to the implants.





People around him have reportedly made negative comments about his appearance. Whoever says he is hypercondriac has taken the plunge in cosmetic surgery so as not to look “sick“. “I also made my bags under my eyes because I looked tired all the time and people told me I was sick. And since I’m a hypercondriac, I couldn’t stand it. I did the hair and eyes the same year. So when I went on Ruquier’s show, people said they didn’t recognize me, that’s why I tweeted. People seem concerned about my transformation“, he developed.

Laurent Baffie is one of the rare male personalities to have taken the plunge, like Christophe Lambert, John Travolta or even Mickey rourke.