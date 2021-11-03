Kevin, who became the 3rd greatest Maestro in Do not forget the lyrics after Caroline’s career, begins her 4th Masters. He faces Aline (n ° 30) whom he had already met in 2018 …

It’s his turn to take to the track: Kevin, the former n ° 1 of Do not forget the lyrics, begins his Masters 2021 against Aline (n ° 30, at the time eliminated by mistake), whom he had already beaten in the first round of the 2018 tournament. Winner of the 2019 edition, the candidate – now third in the standings after Caroline’s incredible journey – also hopes to make people forget her failure last year in the round of 16 against Franck.

TV-Leisure: you will meet Aline, in a first round match which can be seen as revenge for her…

Kevin: We both get along very well. We had already had a lot of fun playing together. When she found out she was playing against me, she got scared. She was not expecting it, as we had already played against each other. I hadn’t bet on that either. It put a lot of pressure on me at the time. Because often, when you face a candidate that you have already met in the past, it is quite common that the end result is not the same. Last year, I found Franck. We had already met, I had taken it away. And then in 2020, I lost to him. I am quite stressed before this game.

I know Heloise would like us to meet. We hope so every time, but we never had the opportunity. A match against her would be fun! I had met Valérie at the masters last year. At the last tournament, we were on the same team. He is a very nice person. I will be happy to face either one or the other.

Is being at the top of the ranking an additional pressure?

These are questions that you do not ask yourself when you climb, during the original route. We just want to go as far as possible. When we know that we are expected at the turn, we tell ourselves that we have no room for error. We come to doubt everything. But it’s not just the place in the ranking that has an influence: after her final in 2019, Élodie, who is at the bottom of the ranking, was also expected in 2020. She left with this big pressure, and in the end , she had a blackout at the worst time.

